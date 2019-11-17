Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Trading Up 16%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE)’s share price was up 16% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 75,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 150,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.15 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,449,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,047,616.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

