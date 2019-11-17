Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 814.14 ($10.64).

UDG stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 789.50 ($10.32). The stock had a trading volume of 281,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a one year high of GBX 833 ($10.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 758.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 747.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

