Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lifull in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year.

Get Lifull alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifull from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS:NXCLF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Lifull has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Lifull Company Profile

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.