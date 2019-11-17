Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €204.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €176.00 ($204.65).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €189.00 ($219.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde has a twelve month low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a twelve month high of €191.15 ($222.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €177.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €173.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.