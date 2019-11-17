Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.73. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. 70,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.77 million, a PE ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $103.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 278.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 960,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,987,000 after buying an additional 707,014 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Lindsay by 19.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 875,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,965,000 after buying an additional 141,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lindsay by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Lindsay by 1.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

