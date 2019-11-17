Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,019.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Braziliex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $86,019.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.78 or 0.02868911 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000338 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 650,989,207 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

