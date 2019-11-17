Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Livewire Ergogenics Inc (OTCMKTS:LVVV)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 419,527 shares trading hands.

About Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc develops and markets consumable energy supplement products primarily in the United States. It offers energy chew products through distributors, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Yorba Linda, California.

