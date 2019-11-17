Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Livongo Health stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 436,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

