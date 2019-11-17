Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 51 at Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LLOY. Barclays set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.81) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 64.53 ($0.84).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 59.17 ($0.77). 137,014,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.44. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 93,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £49,782.90 ($65,050.18).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.