Lunyr (LUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.33 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011699 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Liqui and BiteBTC. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $90,393.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00235287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.01447559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033734 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00141034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, YoBit, Gate.io, BigONE, Liqui, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.