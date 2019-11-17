LUXCoin Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $670.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

