Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Short Interest Up 7.7% in October

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CLI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 774,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,407. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mack Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

