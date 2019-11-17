Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 60.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,774.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

