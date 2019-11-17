Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,822 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $424.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

