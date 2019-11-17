Mackay Shields LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.05% of Plexus worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth $347,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth $480,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Plexus by 75.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $37,715.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,851.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $86,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,960 shares of company stock worth $13,244,538. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLXS. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.