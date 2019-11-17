Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,160,921.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,894.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $87,081.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,794,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

DENN opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Denny’s Corp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

