MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $24.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.12.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 920,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18, a PEG ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 1.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

