Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,616,000 after acquiring an additional 163,911 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.