ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.75.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. 158,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,054. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $97.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.36%.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $1,256,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,638. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $2,318,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $1,546,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $3,178,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 102,027.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

