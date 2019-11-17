Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $64.69. 3,821,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

