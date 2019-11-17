Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE:MMI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 241,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.27 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,321,232.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

