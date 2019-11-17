Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 759,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the previous session’s volume of 199,211 shares.The stock last traded at $35.75 and had previously closed at $34.99.

MMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,029 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $5,399,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 70.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $5,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,553.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,034 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

