Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 350,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,467. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.82.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

