Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s (VAC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $119.00 price target on the stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.50.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 287,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,791 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $334,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,811 shares of company stock worth $2,386,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.