Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Get Marten Transport alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRTN. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 102,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,440. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $193,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $211,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 19.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.