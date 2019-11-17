Martie Cloete Sells 10,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Director Martie Cloete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 552,876 shares in the company, valued at C$2,017,997.40.

Martie Cloete also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Martie Cloete sold 2,200 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.51, for a total value of C$7,711.00.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.64. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a one year low of C$2.04 and a one year high of C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 17.22 and a quick ratio of 16.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.30 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

