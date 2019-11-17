Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $2,800,000.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MRVL opened at $26.86 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $212,265,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $204,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619,751 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $119,350,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Benchmark set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

