Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 165,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after buying an additional 55,005,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 222,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $372,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $43,576.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,933 shares of company stock worth $9,666,982 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

