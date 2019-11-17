Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 634,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after buying an additional 79,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,862,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $170,113.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,902.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $560,580. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

NYSE THS opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

