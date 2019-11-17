Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 53.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272,722 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Nomura reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.12.

ANET opened at $192.62 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.69 and a 200-day moving average of $245.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total value of $2,467,655.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,905.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,984 shares of company stock worth $8,699,464. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

