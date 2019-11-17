Mason Street Advisors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $126,648,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,606,000 after buying an additional 1,676,914 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 143.9% during the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,565,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,140,000 after buying an additional 1,513,721 shares during the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $37,655,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,416,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 1,052,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Smith Mark sold 1,063,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $1,052,607.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

