Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446,548 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,991,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,979 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.14 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have commented on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

