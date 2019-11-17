Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 626 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,465,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,951,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick acquired 1,183 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on Timken and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of TKR opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

