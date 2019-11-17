Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNET opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 966 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $66,470.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,488 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $581,173.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,436,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 548,545 shares of company stock worth $28,647,721 and have sold 71,416 shares worth $4,388,970. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

