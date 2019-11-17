Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $30,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $295.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $281.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

