Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 27,870 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,870 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

Shares of UNH opened at $269.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

