Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MATW has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Matthews International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Matthews International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Matthews International stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. 117,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,328 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

