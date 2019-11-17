McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 6.1%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) dropped 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54, approximately 3,456,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,902,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

MUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 target price on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 155.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,059,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 645,426 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

