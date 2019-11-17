MCO Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.96 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. MCO has a total market cap of $68.96 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can now be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00050999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Cobinhood, Coinnest and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.39 or 0.07760033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001411 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Coinrail, Binance, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bithumb, DDEX, LATOKEN, BigONE, Liqui, Bittrex, Coinnest, OKEx, Cashierest, Bit-Z, YoBit, ABCC, Huobi, IDEX, EXX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

