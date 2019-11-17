MicroBitcoin Market Cap Tops $19.67 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.67 million and $6,685.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004453 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.