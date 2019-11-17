Mindexcoin (MIC) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $57,499.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.01445932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034721 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00140642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

