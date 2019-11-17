Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGEN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.56.

NASDAQ MGEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.