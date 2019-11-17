Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $4.13 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $51,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $149.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

