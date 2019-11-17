Mizuho Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $90.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.42. 2,686,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,022. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $102.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,277. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.