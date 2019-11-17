Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Receives $41.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:MC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.72. 208,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 47.82%. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Moelis & Co news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $173,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $589,641.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,821. 19.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

