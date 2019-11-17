Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.82 and last traded at $129.70, 588,586 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 721,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

