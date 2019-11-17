Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

