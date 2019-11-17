MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00012275 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Fisco. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $69.40 million and $483,699.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,590.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.08 or 0.02154951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.33 or 0.03131012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00694136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00725023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00422444 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011735 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Fisco, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Zaif, CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

