Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Moneygram International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Shares of MGI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Moneygram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.