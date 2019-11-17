Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,395.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $429,114.00 and $1,395.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,170,772 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.